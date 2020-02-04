'Owaisi will do too': Adityanath on Kejriwal reciting Hanuman Chalisa

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said even AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi will be reciting Hanuman Chalisa one day as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal did so on Monday.

On Monday, Kejriwal told a news channel that he does not need BJP's endorsement on being a Hindu and recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on stage.

Addressing an election rally at Kirari in northwest Delhi, Adityanath said this is just the beginning and a lot will happen soon, including Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reciting the religious chants.

The campaign for the Delhi elections has been heating up as the voting for the 70 assembly seats nears.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister who has been campaigning in the capital for three days said the opposition, including Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, was unable to digest the fact that there is a resolution to the problems plaguing the country.

#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Kirari, Delhi: Abhi toh Kejriwal ji ne Hanuman Chalisa hi padhni shuru ki hai, aap dekhna aage aage hota kya hai, Owaisi bhi ek din Hanuman Chalisa ka paath padhta dikhai dega.

Citing BJP government's initiatives to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and the Ayodhya temple, he said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen."

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.