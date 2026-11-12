Owaisi-Azad join hands in UP, picks Chandra Shekhar Azad as CM face to consolidate Dalit-Muslim votes against BJP

Setting the stage for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday announced the formation of 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', with Owaisi naming Azad as the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate and asserting that the front would stop the BJP from returning to power in the state for a third time.

Setting the stage for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday announced the formation of 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', with Owaisi naming Azad as the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate and asserting that the front would stop the BJP from returning to power in the state for a third time.

Addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow alongside Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president and MP Chandrashekhar Azad, Owaisi said the alliance would focus on bringing social change and addressing issues concerning marginalised communities, unemployment and farmers.

"We have decided to form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. I can say with confidence this will be a strong Morcha to stop the BJP from coming to power in UP for the third time," Owaisi said.

He said the youth of Uttar Pradesh had been condemned to unemployment, while farmers were grappling with various issues, adding that the alliance's struggle would centre on these concerns.

"Our party is fully committed to ensuring the success of this 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' (Social Change Front). I am delighted to announce that our brother, Chandrashekhar Azad, will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for this front in Uttar Pradesh. Together, we will strive to make this alliance a success—a success that will ultimately belong to the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"The change we envision will truly take shape once Chandrashekhar Azad becomes the Chief Minister, enabling us to fully realise our goals. That is what I wanted to share with you," Owaisi added.

He also announced that a grand public meeting would be held on the 26th and appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to attend it.

"Furthermore, a grand public meeting is scheduled for the 26th; through the media, I appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh to attend and make it a success. This will mark the beginning of a movement for social transformation in the state," he said.

"Finally, whether it is the BJP or other parties—these belong to the past. Our politics is focused on the future—on building a better, brighter future. We trust that the people of Uttar Pradesh will join hands with Mr. Chandrashekhar Azad to achieve this vision," Owaisi added.

Further, Chandrashekhar Azad said the alliance was not merely a 'Third Front' but a political formation aimed at bringing social change and representing marginalised, deprived, oppressed and exploited sections of society.

"This is not a 'Third Front', but a front for social change. It is strong, and it will grow even stronger. As more people from the marginalised, deprived, oppressed, exploited, and downtrodden sections join, this front will become an even more formidable force for those who are oppressed, helpless, and exploited," he said.

Alleging that successive governments had failed to improve the condition of marginalised communities, Azad said promises made in the name of poverty eradication and social justice had not translated into meaningful change.