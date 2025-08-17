'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Days after Rishabh Pant's foot injury, BCCI takes BIG step, introduces 'serious injury replacement rule' for...

Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence, investigation underway, here's what we know so far

J-K's Kathua cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: Days after Kishtwar, cloudburst hits Kathua; 4 dead and 6 injured

Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to..., he is...

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, know which roads are closed, alternate routes, more

Pragya Kapoor supports Mrunal Thakur amid backlash over old ‘manly’ remark on Bipasha Basu: 'one of rarest...'

Delhi Airport to Noida in just 20 mins: PM Modi to inaugurate UER-II, Dwarka Expressway today

Shah Rukh Khan throws tantrums on set? Superstar breaks his silence, says 'nobody allows...'

European leaders set to join Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on his visit to US? German Minister issues BIG statement, says, 'agreed...,discussed...'

Meet woman, who lost her father at young age, mother worked as labourer, cracked UPSC exam twice, became youngest IPS officer at 21, later left it due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Days after Rishabh Pant's foot injury, BCCI takes BIG step, introduces 'serious injury replacement rule' for...

Days after Rishabh Pant's foot injury, BCCI takes BIG step, introduces 'serious

Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence, investigation underway, here's what we know so far

Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence..

Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to..., he is...

Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to...,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeIndia

INDIA

Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence, investigation underway, here's what we know so far

Early Sunday morning, around 5:30-6:00 am, unidentified bikers fired over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram. Reportedly, no one is injured. Now, investigation is underway by the Gurugram Police.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 09:29 AM IST

Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence, investigation underway, here's what we know so far

TRENDING NOW

    Early Sunday morning, around 5:30-6:00 am, unidentified bikers fired over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram. Reportedly, no one is injured. 

    As per reports, Elvish Yadav was not present at home at the time of the incident. The Gurugram police is at the scene and investigation is underway.

    Who is Elvish Yadav?

    Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT. He was seen in MTV Roadies XX as a gang leader. He also won Laughter Chefs 2 wih Karan Kundra.

    (more details awaited.)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Delhi: 6 killed, several injured as Humayun's Tomb complex roof collapses
    Delhi: 6 dead as Humayun's Tomb complex roof collapses
    New NCERT modules blame Congress for partition horrors, say leaders ‘underestimated Jinnah’; party spokesperson says 'Idea was first propagated by...'
    New NCERT modules blame Congress for partition horrors, say leaders...
    'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
    Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
    Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’
    Yasmin Karachiwala reveals Deepika & Alia’s post-delivery fitness routine
    Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA
    Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Mal
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE