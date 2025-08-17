Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence, investigation underway, here's what we know so far

Early Sunday morning, around 5:30-6:00 am, unidentified bikers fired over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram. Reportedly, no one is injured. Now, investigation is underway by the Gurugram Police.

As per reports, Elvish Yadav was not present at home at the time of the incident. The Gurugram police is at the scene and investigation is underway.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT. He was seen in MTV Roadies XX as a gang leader. He also won Laughter Chefs 2 wih Karan Kundra.

(more details awaited.)