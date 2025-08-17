Days after Rishabh Pant's foot injury, BCCI takes BIG step, introduces 'serious injury replacement rule' for...
Over two dozen shots fired at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence, investigation underway, here's what we know so far
J-K's Kathua cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: Days after Kishtwar, cloudburst hits Kathua; 4 dead and 6 injured
Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to..., he is...
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, know which roads are closed, alternate routes, more
Pragya Kapoor supports Mrunal Thakur amid backlash over old ‘manly’ remark on Bipasha Basu: 'one of rarest...'
Delhi Airport to Noida in just 20 mins: PM Modi to inaugurate UER-II, Dwarka Expressway today
Shah Rukh Khan throws tantrums on set? Superstar breaks his silence, says 'nobody allows...'
European leaders set to join Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on his visit to US? German Minister issues BIG statement, says, 'agreed...,discussed...'
Meet woman, who lost her father at young age, mother worked as labourer, cracked UPSC exam twice, became youngest IPS officer at 21, later left it due to...
INDIA
Early Sunday morning, around 5:30-6:00 am, unidentified bikers fired over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram. Reportedly, no one is injured. Now, investigation is underway by the Gurugram Police.
Early Sunday morning, around 5:30-6:00 am, unidentified bikers fired over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram. Reportedly, no one is injured.
As per reports, Elvish Yadav was not present at home at the time of the incident. The Gurugram police is at the scene and investigation is underway.
Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT. He was seen in MTV Roadies XX as a gang leader. He also won Laughter Chefs 2 wih Karan Kundra.
(more details awaited.)