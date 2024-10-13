Shantanu Naidu, 31, who was seen weeping uncontrollably at Ratan Tata’s funeral earlier this week, mentioned that he had received condolence messages from strangers and expressed gratitude for the support during his time of grief.

Shantanu Naidu, the young millennial friend of Ratan Tata, shared another heartbreaking post on Instagram, three days after the passing of the beloved industrialist. In his emotional message, Shantanu, a close aide to Tata, expressed that he was still struggling to accept the reality of his mentor's death.

“Finally getting a chance to sit down and feel things. Still trying to accept the fact that I will never be able to see him smile again or give him a chance to smile,” Naidu wrote.

Shantanu Naidu, 31, who was seen weeping uncontrollably at Ratan Tata’s funeral earlier this week, mentioned that he had received condolence messages from strangers and expressed gratitude for the support during his time of grief.

“In the last 3 days, I have received so many messages from strangers from across the country. Reading these, it feels as if you and I have been part of the family for years. Every time I thought that the grief would end, a message or gesture from one of you would give me a little encouragement,” said Naidu, who serves as General Manager in the Tata Group.

He also acknowledged the tribute paid by the Mumbai Police, who honored Ratan Tata with full state honors during his cremation on October 10. The police gave a fitting farewell with a gun-salute. “These generous policemen of Mumbai were so kind that they embraced the whole city. It felt like a farewell gift. Thank you, that’s what I really mean,” Shantanu added.

Shantanu's post quickly went viral, garnering over 27,000 likes within a few hours and receiving heartfelt comments from users. One user wrote, “Shantanu bhai, he will always be with you. Sir will never leave his friends alone. We all will follow his thoughts. Stay strong brother!” Another added, “Hope you are feeling better now! Keep smiling and maintain kindness... I hope his smile and commitment to kindness will remain with you.”

A video of Shantanu Naidu, visibly distraught at Ratan Tata’s funeral, also went viral on social media. The clip showed Naidu, Tata’s assistant and the youngest General Manager at Tata Trust, sobbing as Tata's last rites were conducted at the electric crematorium in Worli, Mumbai, on Thursday evening, moving many viewers to tears.