'Over my dead body': What Mamata Banerjee told PM Modi on CAA-NRC

Headlines

'Used to it now': Yuzvendra Chahal on his third consecutive World Cup snub

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Used to it now': Yuzvendra Chahal on his third consecutive World Cup snub

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

Thyroid: 10 superfoods for hypothyroidism

8 superb benefits of eating poha for breakfast

Top run scorers at No.3 in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Badshah gifts his expensive sneakers worth Rs 1.50 lakh to 15-year-old fan, video goes viral, fans react

HomeIndia

India

'Over my dead body': What Mamata Banerjee told PM Modi on CAA-NRC

Banerjee met Modi and then headed to a protest against CAA-NRC held by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 12, 2020, 01:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) AND National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in the state "over my dead body."

Addressing a gathering of anti-CAA protesters in Kolkata after attending a government programme where Prime Minister Modi was also present, she said, "Yesterday, I saw CAA notification, I tore it. I have even told Prime Minister that if he wants to do NRC and CAA, he will have to do it over my dead body."

Banerjee met Modi in Kolkata and then headed to a protest against the CAA and the proposed pan-India NRC held by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

Speaking at the demonstration held by TMC's students' wing, Ms Banerjee took a swipe at the Prime Minister. 

"It is Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary tomorrow. Some people fly down from Delhi to glorify themselves over his name but we work on Swami Ji ideology throughout the year," Mamata said. 

She left the protest to attend the unveiling of Dynamic Architectural Illumination of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) by PM Modi and then came back to the protest site. 

As she arrived back at the protest site, she was greeted by angry students of Jadavpur University who laid siege to the protest site. 

Addresses protesting Jadavpur University students and TMC students' wing activists, she said, "I was invited to several programmes but I went only for one event at the Millennium Park, due to Constitutional obligation. I met PM and said to him that we are against CAA and NPR."

Earlier, Banerjee met Modi and demanded roll back of the CAA and scrapping of proposed NRC. The meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan. 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, she said, "While speaking to Prime Minister, I told him that we are against CAA, NPR and NRC. We want that CAA and NRC should be withdrawn."

The National Population Register (NPR) is a register of usual residents linked with location particulars such as village/town, sub-district, district and state, the government said. 

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been opposed to CAA and NRC from the beginning, even making this into a citizenship issue. Since student protests have become the face of anti-CAA-NRC protests elsewhere in the country, the TMC, too, is looking to mobilise popular support through the party's student wing. 

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the new law. Some of the protests, most of them in Uttar Pradesh where 19 people have been killed, turned violent, following which the police launched a massive crackdown arresting hundreds of protesters across the state.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023: India win gold with 2-1 victory over Pakistan in men's squash

Raveena Tandon reveals she puked after her lips brushed against her co-star's by mistake: 'I couldn't bear it...'

Meet Kiran Mani, former Google manager to be appointed by Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema as CEO

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

THE World University Rankings 2024: IISc Bangalore ranked best among Indian institutes, check overall rankings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE