Over half the cases of crime against women in Rajasthan are false, claims CM Ashok Gehlot

After Rajasthan was placed at the second spot in state-wise list for crimes against women in 2021 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that more than half of the cases of crimes against women in the state were false. He said that the rise in cases can be attributed to the compulsory FIR system introduced in the state. Rajasthan was second after Uttar Pradesh in cases of crime against women, including the largest number of rape cases in the country.

While talking to media at the convocation parade at Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur, the CM said that about 56 percent cases of crime against women in Rajasthan were fake as false cases were filed.

"Who commits rape? In most cases, the crime is committed by acquaintances of the victim, including relatives. About 56 per cent of cases of crimes against women were fake as false cases were filed. We have initiated action in this matter," CM Gehlot said.

"The DGP is standing next to me. I would like to say that those who file false cases should not be spared so that others don’t dare to defame the state by filing false cases," he added.

The Congress CM further claimed that crime rate in Rajasthan is less in comparison to other states and that opposition was spreading rumours of increase in crime rate.

"Earlier people did not go to the police station out of fear of humiliation. We have set up reception rooms in police stations and introduced the provision of compulsory FIRs, which is a revolutionary step," he said.

"Now whoever goes to the police station with a complaint, an FIR has to be filed. This step should be implemented in every state. We had said earlier that making FIRs mandatory would increase the crime figures," Gehlot.

Adding that the opposition were spreading rumours, he said, “Those leaders should read the first page of the NCRB report, which says that every state is faced with a different situation. We send the crime data that goes to the NCRB. The way we handled the incident of Kanhaiya Lal`s murder in Udaipur has been appreciated by the whole country.”

Gehlot praised the state’s police service saying that the punishment rate in Rajasthan has increased as compared to the national rate. The NCRB report mentioned that rape cases were highest in Rajasthan in 2021 at 6,337, followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947) and UP (2,845).

