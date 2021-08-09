Over 8,000 Myanmar nationals crossed into India since coup: Defence Ministry

More than 8,000 Myanmar nationals crossed into India since the country saw a coup on February 1, the Defence Ministry said informed the Parliament on Monday. Of these, over 5,500 have been "pushed back" while over 2,500 are still in India.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said, "At the Indo-Myanmar Border, a post-military coup which came into effect from 01.02.2021, 8,486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India, out of which 5,796 were pushed back and 2,690 are still in India."

This is the first time India has given details on the influx of refugees since the coup in the country. Many states in the northeast have seen an influx of refugees from Myanmar following the coup. Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga had even called on the Centre to accept the incoming refugees from Myanmar. It may be noted that India is not a party to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol and the issue is dealt with administratively by New Delhi.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is dealing with the situation "as per our laws and humanitarian considerations". In response to a number of questions on the situation in Myanmar, the spokesperson of the ministry Arindam Bagchi said, "We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar."

He reiterated New Delhi's stance, calling for "release of political prisoners" and extended support to "any attempts at resolving the current situation, including through the efforts of ASEAN", pointing further that, India has been engaging with its "international interlocutors and at the UN Security Council in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role."