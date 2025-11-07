Over 800 flights delayed, 20 cancelled at Delhi Airport after Air Traffic Control glitch

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing
INDIA
Over 800 domestic and international flights were delayed, 20 cancelled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to technical problems with the air traffic control system. All airline operations at the airport have been impacted and authorities are working to fix the issues, as PTI reported.
All airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air said there are delays in their flights at the Delhi airport due to the issues with the air traffic control system.
Airports Authority of India (AAI), in the morning, said 'flight operations at the Delhi airport are facing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports air traffic control data.'
Earlier Delhi Airport on X, shared an update and said, all airline operations are currently impacted and that concerned authorities are working on resolving the issue at the earliest. 'Passengers are requested to follow updates from their airlines regarding revised schedules,' it added.