Over 700 play schools running in small rooms without registration to be shut down Gurugram, schools to follow THESE set standards

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room
Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?
THIS Indian state to stop issuing Aadhar card to adults, exception made for..., details here
When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts
'Suryakumar Yadav and co. will...': Sports Ministry finally breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller
EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'
INDIA
The Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) had sent notices to over 700 play schools in Gurugram, who have not registered and are operating without any administrative permission. Why is DWCD rising concerns?
The Department of Women and Child Development had sent notices to over 700 play schools in Gurugram, who have not registered and are operating without any administrative permission. The illegal operational of these schools was revealed in a recent investigation. The Department of Women and Child Development has revealed that it has sent notices to them twice, but no action has been taken. The safety arrangements in these playschools raises big concerns in the city. District Deputy Commissioner have been recommended to take a strict action against these schools and order their immediate shut down.
The Department of Women and Child Development is concerned about the unregistered play schools as they are charging a fee of three to five thousand rupees every month from young children, but are not providing any facilities to the children in these schools. There has been no investigation so far. Play schools are being run in small buildings and rooms, in which there is no guarantee of safety of children.
As per rules, the registration of play schools has been made mandatory. It is necessary to meet the set standards for registration, such as there should be one teacher and one caretaker for 20 children. Play schools should have fire safety system, rest room, child friendly toilet, and CCTV camera. Apart from this, registration of play school in the concerned society is also mandatory. It is also necessary to have playgrounds for children so that they can play sports. But these standards are not being followed in many play schools.