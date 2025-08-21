Over 700 play schools running in small rooms without registration to be shut down Gurugram, schools to follow THESE set standards

The Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) had sent notices to over 700 play schools in Gurugram, who have not registered and are operating without any administrative permission. Why is DWCD rising concerns?

The Department of Women and Child Development had sent notices to over 700 play schools in Gurugram, who have not registered and are operating without any administrative permission. The illegal operational of these schools was revealed in a recent investigation. The Department of Women and Child Development has revealed that it has sent notices to them twice, but no action has been taken. The safety arrangements in these playschools raises big concerns in the city. District Deputy Commissioner have been recommended to take a strict action against these schools and order their immediate shut down.

The unregistered operation of play schools

The Department of Women and Child Development is concerned about the unregistered play schools as they are charging a fee of three to five thousand rupees every month from young children, but are not providing any facilities to the children in these schools. There has been no investigation so far. Play schools are being run in small buildings and rooms, in which there is no guarantee of safety of children.

As per rules, the registration of play schools has been made mandatory. It is necessary to meet the set standards for registration, such as there should be one teacher and one caretaker for 20 children. Play schools should have fire safety system, rest room, child friendly toilet, and CCTV camera. Apart from this, registration of play school in the concerned society is also mandatory. It is also necessary to have playgrounds for children so that they can play sports. But these standards are not being followed in many play schools.