Over 70 trapped as 5-story building collapses in Maharashtra's Raigad, NDRF rushed

A five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed on Monday and over 70 people are feared trapped in it.

A rescue operation is underway and some people have been rescued.

Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare said three floors of the multi-storey building collapsed in the evening.

Tatkare said as per the primary information over 200 people reported to be trapped inside the building. The incident took place in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil.

"15 people have been rescued till now, they have suffered injuries. We have five to six relief teams at the spot. More teams will be arriving here," said Tatkare.

However, later reports said there are 70-75 people trapped under the rubble while 17 people are injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the NDRF to provide all assistance in the rescue operation. Three NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been moved to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety," Shah tweeted.