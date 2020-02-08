Over 61% of Delhi's 1.47 crore voters exercise voting rights, minority-dominated seats register good turnout

Delhi's 70 assembly seats recorded a voter turnout of over 61% with minority-dominated constituencies in the Union Territory recording higher than average turnout.

The voter turnout recorded at 6 pm was 57.06%, even as polling at some booths was underway, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

Polling officially ends at 6 pm but voters who enter polling stations before the closing time are allowed to cast their vote.

Singh said there were long queues at many polling booths.

As the polling closed, the voter turnout mobile app of the Election Commission kept updating the figure with the latest figure at 10:11 pm showing the voting percentage of 61.30%.

Over 1.47 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the electoral battle for Delhi, seen as a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Congress and the BJP.

The counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

In the previous assembly election held in 2015, 67.13% of 1.33 crore eligible voters had exercised their voting rights.

The election came amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a sit-in protest by women in Okhla constituency's Shaheen Bagh became a hot topic with senior BJP leaders raking it up to garner votes.

The three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout.

Mustafabad recorded a turnout of 70.55%, it was 68.36% in Matia Mahal while 71.40% of voters turned up to vote in Seelampur.

However, Okhla, another assembly constituency where Muslim voters form a big chunk of voters, registered a low turnout of 58%.

Seelampur had also seen anti-CAA protests in December and several people were arrested for violence during the protest.

While the AAP had fielded candidates on all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress entered into electoral agreements with other parties.

While the BJP left three seats for its allies JD(U) and the LJP, the Congress had given four seats to the RJD considering the significant presence of Purvanchali voters or those who have roots in Bihar or eastern UP.

In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office had put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category, and confidence-building measures are continuously being undertaken to reassure voters, officials said.

"As far as critical polling stations are concerned, there are 516 locations and 3,704 booths in that category," Ranbir Singh had said.

Delhi Police officials said they had categorised 3,141 'critical booths' and 144 'vulnerable booths' out of the total 13,750 polling booths. Two-hundred polling booths have been categorised as 'critical' and 90 as 'vulnerable' in North Delhi's Okhla (including Jamia Nagar and Seelampur).