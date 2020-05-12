Over 540 'Shramik Special' trains helped more than 5 lakh migrants return home amid COVID-19 lockdown: Indian Railways

The Indian Railways has so far operated as many as 542 'Shramik Special' trains from various states across India, of which 448 trains have already reached their destinations while 94 trains are currently in transit. RD Bajpai, the Executive Director at Indian Railways said that this process has helped over five lakh migrant labourers return home to their respective native states, adding that the Railways' target is to run more than 100 trains a day.

Notably, the Indian Railways had decided to operate the 'Shramik Special' trains subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places via special trains, the

The 448 trains which have completed their journeys were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (one train), Bihar (117 trains), Chattisgarh (one train), Himachal Pradesh (one train), Jharkhand (27 trains), Karnataka (one train), Madhya Pradesh (38 trains), Maharashtra (three trains), Odisha (29 trains), Rajasthan (four trains), Tamil Nadu (one train), Telangana (two trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 trains), West Bengal (two trains).

These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, etc.

In these 'Shramik Special' Trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.