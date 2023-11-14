Headlines

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals take refuge in Mizoram as fresh violence erupts

Tiger 3 post credits scene: How that MCU-like scene with surprise cameo perfectly sets up Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

Health benefits of basil seeds

 7 drinks to lower high cholesterol levels

7 foods that ease chronic pain and fight inflammation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

Tiger 3 post credits scene: How that MCU-like scene with surprise cameo perfectly sets up Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2

Badshah breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur: 'Jaisa aap soch rahe hain...'

HomeIndia

India

Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals take refuge in Mizoram as fresh violence erupts

The fighting began after the Myanmar army launched airstrikes in retaliation to an attack by the People's Defence Force (PDF) at two military bases in Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar in Chin state near the Indian border.

article-main
Latest News

DNA

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals have crossed over to neighbouring Mizoram in India following Monday's airstrike by the Myanmar army in its Chin state, said Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, Inspector General of Police, Mizoram Police.

"Now there are as many as more than 5,000 people took refuge in two Mizoram villages along the Myanmar border," the IGP said, adding that many got injured.

"As many as about 20 are injured. Eight of them are taken to Aizawl for better medical treatment and the rest are being treated in Champhai," the IGP added. He said one of the injured succumbed to his injuries last evening.

Asked what the status was on the ground and whether there was any possibility for commotion on the Myanmar side, he said, "Since last night there has been no commotion."

"Now it is quite calm but we don't know whether the Myanmar army will attack from the air. We cannot rule out air strike at present if the Myanmar government is willing."

The Mizoram IGP apprised that as many as 42 Myanmar army personnel have surrendered in front of Mizoram Police, and they have been handed over to the central force -- Assam Rifles. "(Government of) India will decide their fate."

The injured are being taken care of by local Mizo non-governmental organisations. Many Myanmar nationals were caught in the crossfire and got injured while crossing over to India on Monday.

The fighting reportedly started after the People's Defence Force (PDF) attacked two military bases at Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar in Chin state near the Indian border. In retaliation, the Myanmar army launched airstrikes.

Several Myanmar nationals who were injured in the Myanmar army airstrike have crossed the international border entered Mizoram's Champhai district and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The latest influx of refugees is in addition to the thousands who have already taken refuge in the northeastern state since 2021. Mizos share ethnic ties with the Chin community.

Myanmar's military junta is facing its biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Who was PRS Oberoi or 'Biki Oberoi', Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus who passed away at 94, had Rs 3,829 crore net worth

    Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan delivers his career-best opening day, film earns Rs 44 crore

    Telangana polls: Chief Electoral Officer asks Congress, BJP, BRS to pull out ads

    Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who has better bowling figures in ODI

    Biggest flop of Hindi cinema ended career of three actresses, film was banned in Maharashtra for 2 months, actor was....

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

    Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

    In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

    In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE