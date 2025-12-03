FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Over 500 IndiGo flights delayed, cancelled: What led to the massive disruption at the airline?

The disruption has led to chaos at several major airports across India, leaving passengers stranded for long hours. Their frustration was compounded by long queues, unclear announcements, and repeated schedule changes by the airline.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 08:22 PM IST

Thousands of passengers suffered due to long delays and cancellations of hundreds of IndiGo flights across the country on Wednesday. The disruption comes as India's largest airline faces one of its worst operational breakdowns in recent years. Passengers at several major airports, including those serving Bengaluru and Mumbai, were affected by the disruption, bringing widespread criticism for IndiGo. Many passengers took to social media platforms to voice their grievances, complaining of long delays and lack of information from the airline. But what led to the massive disruption at IndiGo? Let us tell you in brief.

According to reports, there were multiple reasons behind the widespread disruption of IndiGo flights. These include acute shortages of crew, technical problems, airport congestion, and other operational restrictions. One major factor behind the chaos is a drastic shortage of crew members, especially pilots, after the introduction of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms last month. As a result, many flights had to be grounded because sufficient crew was not available, while some flights reportedly faced delays stretching up to 12 hours.

IndiGo issues statement

IndiGo has issued an official statement acknowledging the disruption. "We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons, including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible," the Gurugram-headquartered airline said in its statement.

Passengers bear the brunt

The disruption has led to chaos at several major airports across India, leaving passengers stranded for hours. Their frustration was compounded by long queues, unclear announcements, and repeated schedule changes. Government data from Tuesday showed that IndiGo's on-time performance from six key domestic airports dipped to 35 percent, whereas Air India recorded it at 67.2 percent, Air India Express 79.5 percent, and SpiceJet 82.5 percent.

