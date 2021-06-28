Mumbai: Over 50% of children have COVID antibodies, says BMC after sero survey

In a significant finding, a sero-survey conducted by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that 50 percent of the pediatric population in Mumbai aged between 1 to 18 years has developed Covid-19 antibodies, ahead of the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

Percentage of children with antibodies greater than last sero-survey

As compared to the sero-survey 3 in March, which showed seropositivity of 39.04 percent in the under-18 age group, there is a noticeable increase (51.18 percent) in the latest survey, conducted jointly by BMC's BYL Nair Hospital and Kasturba Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory (KMDL).

This sero-survey was conducted between April 1, 2021, to June 15, 2021. The Municipal Commissioner S Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Suresh Kakani had directed to conduct sero-survey of paediatric population during the second wave itself.

A total of 2,176 blood samples were made available from the samples received by various public (1,283) and private laboratories (893) and sent to the KMDL for analysis, against the backdrop of the imminent danger of the Covid third wave to the pediatric population.

Key findings of the sero-survey

The key findings of the study suggested that more than 50 percent of the pediatric population in a healthcare setting have already been exposed to SARS.COV-2.

The overall sero-positivity is 51.18 percent including 5436 percent from public sector and 47.03 percent from private sector, said the Municipal Corporation.

It said that the seropositivity was highest in the age group of 10-14 years at 53.43 percent.

Taking age into consideration, the seropositivity rate of 1 to 4 years was 51.04 percent, 5 to 9 years was 47.33 percent, 10 to 14 years was 53.43 percent, 15 to 18 years was 51.39 percent.

The overall seropositivity rate of 1 to 18 years was 51.18 percent, said the statement.

The heartening outcome indicates that over 50 percent of the pediatric population has antibodies to Covid-19 and the proportion has also increased as compared to the previous survey, amid apprehensions that the third wave could affect the vulnerable youngsters in the below 18 age groups, against the higher ages that were hit in the previous two waves.