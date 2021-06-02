Over 50 million Pfizer vaccines ready to be delivered to India; talks ongoing for 'partial indemnity'

As many as 50-60 million doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine are ready to be delivered to India even as talks continue for a "partial indemnity" on the impact of the vaccine with New Delhi. A "complete wavier" won't be given on the Pfizer vaccine by India.

Sources explained, "reactions to the vaccine is indemnified" but "reaction amounting to death or serious ailment like paralysis cant be given wavier and will carry liability". The talks continue and are a priority and it is expected that they would be concluded this month.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is an mRNA vaccine that instructs the cells to generate the spike protein found on the surface of the novel coronavirus, this, in turn, generates an immune response. mRNA vaccines do not contain any virus particles--weakened or dead parts of a virus. The vaccine - just like other vaccines - can cause an allergic reaction which includes breathing difficulty, fast heartbeat, dizziness, and weakness.

The other key question with the Pfizer vaccine is logistics -- given it requires cold temperature. For that logistics control infrastructure is needed to create a temperature-controlled vaccine. The developed countries today have excess supplies and don't need reserve and have spare capacity for India.

It is important to note all these issues were discussed during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's US visit. He was on a visit to the US from May 24 to 28, with a key focus on COVID-related cooperation between India and the US.