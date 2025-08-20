Over 50 Delhi schools on bomb threat alert, 'terrorisers group' demands USD 25000, second incident this week

Police and other cooperating agencies are on-site, and comprehensive search operations are currently underway.

A new wave of bomb threats has affected over 50 schools in Delhi, with threatening emails sent to several institutions early Wednesday morning. The Delhi Police and Fire Services quickly responded to the situation, ensuring the safety of students and staff. Some of the schools that received threats include SKV Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Karol Bagh. Investigations are currently underway to determine the authenticity of the threats and identify those responsible.

These threats followed a similar pattern just 48 hours earlier, when at least 32 schools in Delhi were targeted with comparable emails. These earlier threats caused widespread panic and led to evacuations before authorities determined them to be hoaxes.

Terrorist group allegedly demanded USD 25,000

According to Delhi police, a group identifying itself as ‘Terrorisers 111’ sent an email to various schools, including DAV public school, Faith academy, doon public school, Sarvodhaya vidyalaya, and others demanding USD 25,000. The same group had allegedly demanded USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency after sending various bomb threats on August 18.

What message did the terrorist group send to the school?

The group sent a bulk email to the principals and administration staff of various schools, claiming that they have “breached their IT systems” and will detonate bombs within 48 hours across school premises.

What was written in the threat mail?

“We are the Terrorisers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras. We are monitoring your actions in real time. Transfer 2000 USD to Ethereum address within 48 hours, or we will detonate the bombs,” the email read.

“Evacuate all schools and suspend operations immediately to avoid loss of life. Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorisers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now,” the email added.Earlier, two schools in Malviya Nagar and Prasad Nagar in Karol Bagh received a bomb threat at 7:40 AM, with a fire tender being dispatched in the area.

According to officials, two schools, SKV Malviya Nagar and Andhra School, Prasad Nagar, received bomb threat emails around 7:40 a.m. and 7:42 a.m., respectively. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed that these emails triggered the swift deployment of search teams, bomb disposal squads, and police units to the concerned locations.

Police launches operation

Police and other cooperating agencies are on-site, and comprehensive search operations are currently underway.

The DFS also warned of the possibility that more schools may have been targeted, suggesting a broader investigation is being pursued.

The situation has once again raised alarm among students, parents, and school staff, coming just days after a similar incident.

2nd incident reported in this week

On August 18, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka had to be evacuated following a bomb threat call received around 7:00 a.m. In that case too, authorities responded immediately, and bomb squads conducted a thorough search.

Fortunately, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

The latest scare also brings back chilling memories of an incident last month, when over 50 schools across Delhi received similar email threats.

Those messages caused widespread panic, forcing several institutions to shift to online classes and prompting city-wide emergency operations involving dog squads, fire brigades, and bomb disposal teams. All of those threats were later deemed non-credible.

In each of these cases, evacuation and on-site verification remain the standard protocol, ensuring the safety of students and staff before normal operations are resumed.

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm but vigilant, as the safety of children and school communities remains the highest priority.

(With inputs from agencies)