Over 42 lakh eligible teenagers vaccinated on Day 2, Gujarat and MP top the chart

Vaccination drive for teenagers aged between 15-17 years is underway in India and the turnout numbers is very positive sign in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On the second day of the vaccination drive, more than 42 lakh individuals received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the first day, that is Monday the figure had touched the 42 lakh mark. Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh topped the chart with a total figure of one million doses each, administered over Monday and Tuesday. While the turnout in Gujarat was nearly 11 lakh in the first two days, in Madhya Pradesh had nearly 10 lakh teenagers took the jab.

Gujarat has a total of about 36 lakh eligible teenagers in this age group. Madhya Pradesh has about 48 lakh eligible teenagers in the age group of 15-17 years. Andhra Pradesh has about 24 lakh eligible teens out of which nearly 9.5 lakh teenagers were vaccinated in the first two days.

Karnataka vaccinated nearly eight lakh youngsters out of the 32 lakh who are eligible in this age group. However, the figures from some states are not encouraging. West Bengal has vaccinated only 2.8 lakh teenagers so far out of over 48 lakh eligible candidates.

Delhi has given jabs to only about 55,000 youngsters so far out of over 10 lakh eligible ones. Big states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also lagging behind. UP has vaccinated only about 4.5 lakh youths out of nearly 1.4 crore eligible teenagers.

Bihar has managed to vaccinate only 4.25 lakh eligible teenagers out of 84 lakh youngsters. Telangana is also lagging with only 85,000 jabs given so far to the 15-17 age group out of the 18 lakh teenagers in the state.