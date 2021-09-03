Over 400 admitted to hospitals due to viral diseases in Lucknow, citizens panic

The people of Lucknow are in a state of panic as cases of viral fever have taken over the city in the past few days, most likely due to the seasonal changes in the area. Lucknow has seen over 400 hospitalizations due to viral illnesses in the past few days, which has sparked fear in the people living in the city.

Over 400 people have been admitted to hospitals across Lucknow, which is the capital of Uttar Pradesh, in the past few days. Out of the 400 viral fever patients, 40 patients are children. Some of the major symptoms between 20 percent of the patients seem to be cold, congestion, and fever, as per media reports.

Doctors are trying to control the panic between the people by stating that these are just seasonal cases of viral fever, but the sudden rise in the number of hospitalizations across the city has alarmed most of its citizens.

The government has issued instructions that the hospitals are not allowed to admit patients in the OPD without the conduction of a rapid COVID antigen test. Reports have suggested that the number of viral cases in Lucknow has increased nearly 15 percent in the past week, while the number of viral patients was around 5 percent in the third week of August.

More than 300 patients with viral fever have been admitted to the Balrampur Hospital, Civil Hospital, and Lohia Institute, which have seen the highest number of such cases across Lucknow in the past few days. Reports show that the number of fever cases in Mahanagar Bhaurao Deoras, Rani Laxmibai, Lokbandhu, Ram Sagar Mishra, and Community Health Centres is also increasing swiftly.

The cases of viral diseases have increased significantly in Uttar Pradesh in the past week, and the number of people getting admitted to hospitals is rising every day. The schools in Firozabad were shut down after several cases of viral fever and dengue were reported in the city. It was also reported over 30 kids in Firozabad have succumbed to dengue.