Over 3/4th of India's COVID-19 cases have recovered, discharged: Health Ministry

Over three-fourth of reported COVID-19 cases in India have either recovered or been discharged, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday.

In a tweet, Union Heath Ministry shared a picture which showed the country's recovery rate at 77.65 per cent while the percentage of active cases stands at 20.7 per cent.

"The gap between the percentage of Recovered Cases and percentage of Active Cases progressively growing wide. More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36L) recovered & discharged," the tweet also read.

The active cases in the country are known to be only a "small portion", which is less than one-fourth of total cases, according to MoHFW.

"Centre-led COVID management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy and aggressive testing; standardised quality and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home/facility isolation; and reducing mortality," the Health Ministry said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 913,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,331,121 and the fatalities rose to 913,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,562,414, while the country's death toll stood at 76,271.