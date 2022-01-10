Over 300 Police personnel test COVID-19 positive in Delhi amid third wave fears

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for the virus.

A large number of police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters have been hit by the COVID-19.

“Over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) & Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, test COVID-19 positive,” said Delhi Police.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 20751 fresh COVID-19 cases which is also the highest single-day rise seen since May 5, 2021. With this, the positivity rate has climbed to 23.53 per cent. The national capital also reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest Delhi State health bulletin, 35714 patients are COVID-19 positive patients in Home isolation. In the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the city was 96678.

In view of these fears, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has addressed the COVID-19 situation in the city recently and talked about the possibility of a lockdown in a press conference. During his address, the chief minister said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control.

During the press conference, the Delhi chief minister said that the COVID-19 situation across the city is currently under control and is being closely monitored by all the authorities. He also reassured the residents of the national capital, saying that there is no need to panic.