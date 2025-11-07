'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
RCB on sale: Billionaires Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Manipal's Ranjan Pai, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla in race for IPL franchise ownership?
After technical glitch at Delhi airport, flight operations affected at Mumbai's international airport, adviso
India’s FIRST reaction to Pakistan nuke testing claims by US President Donald Trump: 'Illegal nuclear activities...'
From Toxic to Ramayan: 5 upcoming Bollywood films set to dominate box office in 2026
Will Hebbal–Silk Board tunnel solve Bengaluru's traffic woes or worsen them?
Over 300 flights delayed as technical snag triggers chaos at Delhi's IGI Airport - Here's what we know so far
Radhika Merchant dazzles in mint-green suit as she joins Ambani clan at Mumbai event, see pics
US tests 'Doomsday' ballistic missile, will it threaten Donald Trump's world peace?
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Brisbane live on TV, online?
INDIA
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, one of the busiest airports worldwide, witnessed chaos on Friday, i.e., November 7, as a glitch in the AMSS system caused over 300 flight delays.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, one of the busiest airports worldwide, witnessed chaos on Friday, i.e., November 7, as a glitch in the AMSS system caused over 300 flight delays. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Airport also issued an official statement, informing the passengers that its air traffic was impacted due to the malfunction.
The glitch occurred in the AMSS system, prompting the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to ditch automation and switch to manual procedures. With airlines issuing rolling advisories, passengers were asked to check revised schedules and adjust their commute time accordingly.
Indira Gandhi International Airport typically manages about 1,500 aircraft movements per day with peak rates near 60-70 per hour.
According to a report by news agency PTI, over 100 flights were impacted due to the technical glitch, with passengers waiting for longer times than usual. Meanwhile, the airport officials have assured paasengers that resolution efforts are underway.
The problem stemmed from the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which is responsible for tranferring the flight plan data to the air traffic controllers' screens, which malfunctioned. This caused the authorities to enter each data manually, which resulted in the delay.