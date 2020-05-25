Over 2.35 lakh personnel deployed in West Bengal to restore essential infrastructure

The West Bengal govt has deployed over 2.35 lakh police personnel and state officials to resume essential services in cyclone-hit areas.

Days after cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in south West Bengal, the state government on Monday said that it is working to restore its essential services at the earliest and has deployed over 2.35 lakh police personnel and state officials for resume essential services in the area.

In a press note issued on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her gratitude to the state government employees and policemen who have been working hard to restore infrastructure in the cyclone-hit areas.

Several employees from multiple departments such as Irrigation, Agriculture, PWD, PHE departments along with the state police, Army, NDRF and SDRF have been working to restore power, bring the water supply back, clear fallen trees, provide relief measures to the needy and help to reconstruct infrastructure.

"I congratulate them for restoring 80% of the essential services post Bengal's grimmest disaster ever. Most urban areas have got back important services. Rest will also be revived shortly. All major hospitals, water treatment plants, water supply units, irrigation and drainage pumping, facilities, power sub stations have been made operational. These works will continue till normalcy is restored. Seek cooperation of all in this battle," she said.

The government also listed the agencies and the number of people on duty.

Power Department: 15000 people

NDRF: 30 teams (1200 people)

SDRF/DMG: 41 teams (800 people)

Fire: 35 Teams (700 people)

Civil Defence: 400 teams (3000 people)

State Police: 1,25,000 (Including Homeguards, NVFS, VPVS, CVS)

Members of Calcutta Police

Irrigation: 50 Executive Engineers, 150 Assistant Engineers, 300 Junior Engineers (4000 people)

PWD: 25 Executive Engineers, 75 Assistant Engineers, 150 Junior Engineers (1500 people)

PHE: 300 teams (4000 People) [500 tanks 50 lakh pouches of drinking water @300 ml distributed]

Agriculture: 5000 people

District Administration: 50,000 people

Miscellaneous and Other agencies: 25000 people

Total: 2,35,200

Meanwhile, the central government on Monday reviewed the ongoing coordination efforts and restoration measures in the Amphan-hit areas. A meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on the matter.

Restoration of Power and Telecommunication infrastructure was stated to be a priority in the cyclone-affected areas of the state. While telecom connectivity has been restored in most areas, damages to the local power distribution network have affected the restoration of complete supply in some areas.