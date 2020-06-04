Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members blacklisted by MHA, entry into India banned for 10 years

Their illegal stay in India came to light after cases of COVID-19 were reported at Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has blacklisted over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members and would not be allowed to enter India for 10 years for violating visa rules.

They were staying in India during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and the issue came to light after cases of COVID-19 were reported at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Officials said on Thursday that 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members have been blacklisted and would not be allowed to enter the country for 10 years.

The action has been taken by the MHA after various state governments provided details of the foreigners who were found to be illegally living in mosques and religious seminaries across the country.

They allegedly violated visa rules by indulging in religious activities while they were on a tourist visa.

Over 2,300 people, including 250 foreigners, were found to be staying at the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin soon after the nation-wide lockdown was announced in March. Several of these members had tested positive for coronavirus after they were evacuated from the Markaz.