Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Over 200 residents at Supertech Society Eco Village 2 in Noida fell sick, and displayed symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

Over 200 residents of Supertech Eco Village 2 in Noida fell sick after drinking contaminated water. Among those affected, there were mostly children who displayed symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

As per a report by Times of India, the residents have blamed the issue on improper cleaning of water tanks in the society. The issue came to light after residents from four towers in the society, specifically C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7, complained of health issues. These four towers comprise of 20-storey buildings with more than 160 flats.

The residents have alleged that the poor cleaning of water tanks gave birth to the contaminants in the water, leading to the issue, as reported by TOI.

The issue has been particulary evident among children. Many children started experiencing symptoms like vomiting, or nausea, and stomach ache on Sunday night.

Abhiram Singh, a resident of Supertech society, told the newspaper that his three-year-old son became ill with diarrhea, fever, and vomiting on Monday morning and is now undergoing treatment at Surbhi Hospital in Noida.

Meanwhile, another resident told NDTV that after his son came from coaching, he complained about his ill health.

"My son came from a coaching institute and complained of ill health. He vomited twice in the institute. After a while, my younger son, who is aged 8, started complaining of ill health," the news channel has quoted the resident as saying.

He further added that he had also felt nauseous on Monday night after drinking contaminated water.

Another resident stated, "At first, we assumed the children had eaten something outside that caused this. But as we spoke to more people in the society, the number of cases kept rising", as per the reports of NDTV.

Meanwhile, the maintenance team of the society inspected water tanks and collected samples for testing. They promised the residents to take proper action against those responsible for the negligence.