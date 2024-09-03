Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...

In a first, Himachal delays salaries of over 2 lakh govt employees, reason is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

7 largest snakes that are extinct now

7 largest snakes that are extinct now

5 fastest planets in solar system

5 fastest planets in solar system

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

HomeIndia

India

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Over 200 residents at Supertech Society Eco Village 2 in Noida fell sick, and displayed symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened
Representative Image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Over 200 residents of Supertech Eco Village 2 in Noida fell sick after drinking contaminated water. Among those affected, there were mostly children who displayed symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. 

As per a report by Times of India, the residents have blamed the issue on improper cleaning of water tanks in the society. The issue came to light after residents from four towers in the society, specifically C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7, complained of health issues. These four towers comprise of 20-storey buildings with more than 160 flats. 

The residents have alleged that the poor cleaning of water tanks gave birth to the contaminants in the water, leading to the issue, as reported by TOI. 

The issue has been particulary evident among children. Many children started experiencing symptoms like vomiting, or nausea, and stomach ache on Sunday night. 

Abhiram Singh, a resident of Supertech society, told the newspaper that his three-year-old son became ill with diarrhea, fever, and vomiting on Monday morning and is now undergoing treatment at Surbhi Hospital in Noida.

Meanwhile, another resident told NDTV that after his son came from coaching, he complained about his ill health. 

"My son came from a coaching institute and complained of ill health. He vomited twice in the institute. After a while, my younger son, who is aged 8, started complaining of ill health," the news channel has quoted the resident as saying. 

He further added that he had also felt nauseous on Monday night after drinking contaminated water. 

Another resident stated, "At first, we assumed the children had eaten something outside that caused this. But as we spoke to more people in the society, the number of cases kept rising", as per the reports of NDTV. 

Meanwhile, the maintenance team of the society inspected water tanks and collected samples for testing. They promised the residents to take proper action against those responsible for the negligence. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

This UPSC coaching has been fined Rs 5 lakh, it's not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS or Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

This UPSC coaching has been fined Rs 5 lakh, it's not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS or Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

Stree 2 breaks Baahubali 2's box-office record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in...

Stree 2 breaks Baahubali 2's box-office record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi film in...

Abhishek Bachchan's latest viral video fuels divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, actor spotted without...

Abhishek Bachchan's latest viral video fuels divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, actor spotted without...

'If PM Modi agrees....': Ex-Pakistan star's massive take on PCB vs BCCI tussle over 2025 Champions Trophy row

'If PM Modi agrees....': Ex-Pakistan star's massive take on PCB vs BCCI tussle over 2025 Champions Trophy row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement