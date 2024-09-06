Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Conversational Search and Computer Vision's Future in Retail: Transforming customer experience

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Need to use data to make the correct decisions? Make sure it's effective and safe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Conversational Search and Computer Vision's Future in Retail: Transforming customer experience

Conversational Search and Computer Vision's Future in Retail: Transforming customer experience

Animals that are incredible swimmers

Animals that are incredible swimmers

7 animals that can freeze and still come back to life

7 animals that can freeze and still come back to life

7 breathtaking images of Ring Nebula shared by NASA 

7 breathtaking images of Ring Nebula shared by NASA 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी �नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

HomeIndia

India

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Madhavbaug, a leader in the integration of Ayurveda with contemporary medical practices, initiated a nationwide campaign titled 'Azadi Diabetes Se' to promote awareness regarding the reversal of Type 2 Diabetes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:37 PM IST

Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

This campaign took place throughout August, recognized as the 'Month of Azadi' from diabetes. Its objective has been to motivate the community by presenting authentic instances of diabetes reversal, thereby reducing the reliance on allopathic treatments. The campaign emphasized successful cases as exemplars, encouraging others to take charge of their health.

A significant feature of the campaign was the Mega GTT (Glucose Tolerance Test) Event, which was conducted in over 90 Madhavbaug clinics located in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, and Belgaum. More than 200 Type 2 Diabetes patients, who have attained normal blood sugar levels without the use of allopathic medications after participating in Madhavbaug's CDC Therapy, took part in this event. During the month of August, Madhavbaug clinics nationwide conducted informational sessions, complementary health assessments, and consultations with diabetes experts.

The "Azadi Diabetes Se" campaign seeks to instigate a fundamental change in societal perceptions and management of Type 2 Diabetes. By highlighting patients who have successfully reversed their condition, Madhavbaug aims to confront the prevalent notion that diabetes is an unchangeable, lifelong ailment. At the heart of this campaign was Madhavbaug's pioneering CDC Therapy, a holistic treatment strategy developed over 17 years of rigorous research.

Dr. Rohit Sane, the Founder of Madhavbaug, remarked, "This Mega GTT Event symbolizes the celebration of a life free from diabetes. The success stories of our patients motivate us to persist in our mission to transform diabetes management and attain genuine reversal."

Founded in 2006, Madhavbaug has developed into a comprehensive network comprising over 360 clinics and three hospitals throughout India. The organization focuses on non-invasive therapies for chronic ailments, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Madhavbaug's CDC Therapy, which is the culmination of 17 years of dedicated research, provides a holistic treatment strategy for Type 2 Diabetes. The company also provides an extensive array of services, including cardiac care, diabetes management, obesity management, hypertension control, and preventive healthcare. Each program integrates Ayurvedic treatments with contemporary diagnostic methods to ensure comprehensive and tailored care.

The brand's achievements are reflected in its treatment of over 1 million patients and the publication of more than 150 research articles. Madhavbaug has garnered over 200 awards and accolades for its innovative healthcare solutions. The organization has made remarkable advancements in the healthcare sector, particularly being acknowledged by the India Book of Records for performing the highest number of live tests aimed at reversing diabetes. On July 1, 2018, the company conducted the largest oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) for individuals with type II diabetes, involving 661 participants across 13 different locations.

Looking to the future, Madhavbaug has set forth ambitious plans for expansion. By the year 2030, the organization intends to establish 1,000 clinics, 10 hospitals, and 5,000 outpatient departments in rural regions throughout India. Furthermore, Madhavbaug aims to train 10,000 physicians via its Institute of Preventive Cardiology to bolster its expanding network.

The "Azadi Diabetes Se" initiative marks a significant advancement in Madhavbaug's objective to transform diabetes management in India. By highlighting successful instances of diabetes reversal, the campaign seeks to motivate and empower individuals to take charge of their health, thereby potentially alleviating the impact of non-communicable diseases within the nation.

For additional details regarding the campaign or the services offered, please visit https://madhavbaug.org/swasthya-parivar-care-program/

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Badshah says his feud with Honey Singh 'inspired him' but then 'turned into tumour': 'I don't want to respond...'

Badshah says his feud with Honey Singh 'inspired him' but then 'turned into tumour': 'I don't want to respond...'

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Meet woman, born with intellectual disability, whose father is a truck cleaner, won bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

Meet woman, born with intellectual disability, whose father is a truck cleaner, won bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement