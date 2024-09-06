Over 200 Patients celebrate freedom from diabetes in Madhavbaug's nationwide campaign 'Azadi Diabetes Se'

Madhavbaug, a leader in the integration of Ayurveda with contemporary medical practices, initiated a nationwide campaign titled 'Azadi Diabetes Se' to promote awareness regarding the reversal of Type 2 Diabetes.

This campaign took place throughout August, recognized as the 'Month of Azadi' from diabetes. Its objective has been to motivate the community by presenting authentic instances of diabetes reversal, thereby reducing the reliance on allopathic treatments. The campaign emphasized successful cases as exemplars, encouraging others to take charge of their health.

A significant feature of the campaign was the Mega GTT (Glucose Tolerance Test) Event, which was conducted in over 90 Madhavbaug clinics located in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, and Belgaum. More than 200 Type 2 Diabetes patients, who have attained normal blood sugar levels without the use of allopathic medications after participating in Madhavbaug's CDC Therapy, took part in this event. During the month of August, Madhavbaug clinics nationwide conducted informational sessions, complementary health assessments, and consultations with diabetes experts.

The "Azadi Diabetes Se" campaign seeks to instigate a fundamental change in societal perceptions and management of Type 2 Diabetes. By highlighting patients who have successfully reversed their condition, Madhavbaug aims to confront the prevalent notion that diabetes is an unchangeable, lifelong ailment. At the heart of this campaign was Madhavbaug's pioneering CDC Therapy, a holistic treatment strategy developed over 17 years of rigorous research.

Dr. Rohit Sane, the Founder of Madhavbaug, remarked, "This Mega GTT Event symbolizes the celebration of a life free from diabetes. The success stories of our patients motivate us to persist in our mission to transform diabetes management and attain genuine reversal."

Founded in 2006, Madhavbaug has developed into a comprehensive network comprising over 360 clinics and three hospitals throughout India. The organization focuses on non-invasive therapies for chronic ailments, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Madhavbaug's CDC Therapy, which is the culmination of 17 years of dedicated research, provides a holistic treatment strategy for Type 2 Diabetes. The company also provides an extensive array of services, including cardiac care, diabetes management, obesity management, hypertension control, and preventive healthcare. Each program integrates Ayurvedic treatments with contemporary diagnostic methods to ensure comprehensive and tailored care.

The brand's achievements are reflected in its treatment of over 1 million patients and the publication of more than 150 research articles. Madhavbaug has garnered over 200 awards and accolades for its innovative healthcare solutions. The organization has made remarkable advancements in the healthcare sector, particularly being acknowledged by the India Book of Records for performing the highest number of live tests aimed at reversing diabetes. On July 1, 2018, the company conducted the largest oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) for individuals with type II diabetes, involving 661 participants across 13 different locations.

Looking to the future, Madhavbaug has set forth ambitious plans for expansion. By the year 2030, the organization intends to establish 1,000 clinics, 10 hospitals, and 5,000 outpatient departments in rural regions throughout India. Furthermore, Madhavbaug aims to train 10,000 physicians via its Institute of Preventive Cardiology to bolster its expanding network.

The "Azadi Diabetes Se" initiative marks a significant advancement in Madhavbaug's objective to transform diabetes management in India. By highlighting successful instances of diabetes reversal, the campaign seeks to motivate and empower individuals to take charge of their health, thereby potentially alleviating the impact of non-communicable diseases within the nation.

For additional details regarding the campaign or the services offered, please visit https://madhavbaug.org/swasthya-parivar-care-program/

