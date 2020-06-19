Over 2 lakh of 3.8 lakh COVID-19 patients cured in India, recovery rate improves to 53.79%

With the recovery of 10,386 patients in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the country has rose to 53.79%, the central government said on Friday.

At present, there are 2,04,710 recovered patients while the number of active cases under medical supervision is 1,63,248, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

India has so far recorded 3,80,532 cases with 12,573 deaths.

The ministry said the trend in the daily numbers shows an increasing rate of recovery, and an increasing gap between active and recovered cases. The increase in the proportion of recovered cases is a demonstration of India’s strategy of timely management of COVID-19.

"Proactive measures like implementation of lockdown, sensitization of the general public to COVID appropriate behaviour by Government of India in coordination with the states/UTs, have significantly restricted the spread. The lockdown provided a breathing space for the government to ramp up the testing facilities and health infrastructure which ensured improved recovery rate by timely detection and clinical management of COVID-19 cases," the Health Ministry said.

This increasing gap is thus a result of the timely, graded, pre-emptive approach of the government to contain COVID19 and its implementation by countless frontline workers.

The number of total labs in the country has been ramped up to 960 with 703 government labs 257 private labs. This includes 541 (349 government and 192 private) Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs, 345 (328 government and 17 private) TrueNat based testing labs and 74 (26 government and 48 private) CBNAAT based testing labs.

In the last 24 hours, 1,76,959 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 64,26,627, the ministry said.