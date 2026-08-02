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Over 2.7 kg suspected hydroponic weed seized at Delhi international airport

According to officials, the passenger, who arrived in Delhi from Phuket on Sunday, was intercepted after crossing the Customs Green Channel based on passenger profiling through the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS).

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Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

Over 2.7 kg suspected hydroponic weed seized at Delhi international airport
Representational image (X/Delhi Customs).
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Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi have arrested a passenger on Sunday and seized 2,759 grams of suspected hydroponic weed, a form of cannabis. According to officials, the passenger, who arrived in Delhi from Phuket on Air India on Sunday, was intercepted after crossing the Customs Green Channel based on passenger profiling through the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS).

During X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage, customs officials noticed suspicious images. A subsequent search led to the recovery of four vacuum-sealed packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja). The seized substance weighed 2,759 grams, including the packing material. In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, "Accordingly, the passenger has been placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act, 1985, green colour substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana has been seized along with concealing material and packaging under section 43(a) of NDPS act, 1985." Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate case, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has carried out a series of intelligence-led operations across the country during the week, resulting in the seizure of foreign-origin gold, heroin, MDMA, hydroponic weed, red sanders, prohibited wildlife products, e-cigarettes, foreign-origin poppy seeds and areca nuts, the Ministry of Finance said. These operations led to the arrest of 20 persons, including 5 foreign nationals, involved in smuggling and trafficking activities and exposed sophisticated concealment techniques employed by organised criminal syndicates.

On July 29, 2026, in a significant operation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, officers of DRI intercepted two foreign nationals who had arrived from Dubai. Examination of the passenger trolley revealed a specially created secret cavity fabricated using a steel sheet matching the dimensions of the trolley and secured with double-sided adhesive tapes. The cavity yielded 40 foreign-origin gold bars weighing 4 kg. The gold was seized, and both passengers were arrested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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