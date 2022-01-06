Over 197 doctors and staffers at PGI Chandigarh test COVID-19 positive

After nearly 100 students of the Patiala Medical College in Punjab testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, now more than 100 doctors and staff members of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh have tested corona positive.

As many as 197 doctors and staff members at PGI Chandigarh have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days. Among those who tested positive for the virus include 88 doctors. All doctors and health workers have been quarantined and are said to have mild symptoms.

In the last three days, around 147 doctors and health workers tested COVID-19 positive. Most of the people who have tested positive are fully vaccinated. Out of 197 doctors and staff members, only one has developed serious symptoms. Rest all have shown mild symptoms.