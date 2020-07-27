Over 1,500 COVID-19 beds available in 4 govt hospitals in Delhi: Health Ministry

Following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, over 1,500 COVID-19 beds are available in four government hospitals in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Visible results of the Union Govt`s effective intervention in managing #COVID19 situation in Delhi are apparent in number of COVID beds available in the 3 Central Govt hospitals and #AIIMS, New Delhi," the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

According to the Ministry, there are 404 COVID-19 beds vacant in Safdarjung hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College. AIIMS has 1,283 beds available.

"In Dr RML, Safdarjung and LHMC hospitals, against a total of 529 COVID beds, 404 COVID beds are vacant today morning at 7 am," said the Ministry in a tweet.

"Against a total number of 1,515 COVID beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, 1,283 beds are vacant today at 7 am," it said.

With 1,075 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 1,30,606 including 11,904 active cases. While 1,14,875 recoveries have been reported in the Delhi so far, the death toll stands at 3,827.

Meanwhile, India witnessed the highest ever recoveries of 36,145 COVID-19 patients in a single day in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of recovered cases to 8,85,576. The recovery rate has achieved another high of fast approaching 64%.

More patients are recovering quickly thus closing down the widening difference between recovered and active COVID-19 patients steadily. Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases (4,67,882).

The Union government has advised all State/UT governments to keep up with and effectively implement the strategy of “Test, Track and Treat”.

(With agency inputs)