Over 150 Omicron cases recorded in India- List of worst affected states

The fears regarding the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are increasing each day as the number of Omicron cases across India is going up. As of today, a total of 150 cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been detected across India.

The Omicron variant has now spread to eleven states across India. The 150th case of Omicron was recorded on Sunday, December 19, after which three more cases of the variant were detected in Maharashtra, taking the nationwide tally up to 153.

As of now, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India, which the highest number of Omicron cases while Delhi and Rajasthan follow. Mentioned below is the list of states in India where the Omicron variant has been detected.

States where Omicron has been detected

Maharashtra- 53 cases

Delhi- 22 cases

Telangana- 20 cases

Rajasthan- 17 cases

Karnataka- 14 cases

Gujarat- 11 cases

Kerala- 11 cases

Andhra Pradesh- 1 case

Chandigarh- 1 case

Tamil Nadu- 1 case

West Bengal- 1 case

The first two cases of the Omicron variant in India were detected in Karnataka on December 2, soon after it was detected in South Africa for the first time. In just a span of two weeks, India logged over 100 cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

The variant was discovered in South Africa for the first time on November 24 and has since spread to 89 countries, as confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The health agency also classified Omicron as a “variant of concern”.

On Sunday, WHO said that the number of Omicron variant cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days. However, not much is known about this new COVID-19 variant yet, including the severity of the illness it causes.

The United Kingdom is witnessing a surge in Omicron cases over the past few days, while the Netherlands has decided to impose a lockdown of 14 days to prevent any further spread of the new COVID-19 variant in the country.

Other countries have decided to reimpose some of the previous COVID-19 curbs and tighten the international travel guidelines to stop the Omicron variant from spreading within their borders.