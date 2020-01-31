Over 15 children held hostage in UP's Farrukhabad; administration calls for NSG deployment

In a distressing sequence of events in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district on Thursday, a man sentenced to death for murder held hostage more than 15 children and a few women at a house. According to reports, the man had earlier invited the children to the house on the pretext of his daughter's birthday.

Reports surfaced on Thursday night which added that the man had opened fire and threw a hand grenade at the policemen present outside his house. At least three cops and a villager had been wounded as a result of that.

Farrukhabad police has also launched a rescue operation to retrieve the hostages. Additionally, a Quick Response Team (QRT) and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel have reached the spot. A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is on its way as well.

Sharing more information, ADG (Law & Order) PV Ramashastry said that the National Security Guard (NSG) have been requisitioned by the state administration to be sent to Farrukhabad. "We got the information around 4:30. The police team reached immediately. Senior officers were informed. He has weapons. We are taking the time to deal with the situation. All the children are safe now. ATS team is about to reach there. We have also sent a requisition for NSG. Our teams are in negotiation with him," Ramashastry was quoted by news agency ANI

The ADG further said that the man had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and he was out on a bail. "He had called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on the villagers. DM, SSP and police force are present near his house," the police official said.

Meanwhile, taking stock of the situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday night called for an emergency high-level meeting, where the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), and the ADGP (Law & Order) were present.

Yogi has also talked to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.