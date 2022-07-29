Noida twin towers demolition: Over 1,400 flats to be evacuated, no movement within 100 metre radius

File Photo

Around 5,000 people residing in 1,396 flats of two societies in Noida will be relocated to safer sites during the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers on August 21. Both structures are about 100 meters long.

On July 27, a meeting was conducted between the Noida Authority, the police, and other stakeholders to discuss the evacuation strategy and security details. Officials announced that a thorough dress rehearsal for the demolition would take place on August 14.

On May 17, the top court had fixed the demolition for August 21, with a cushion that ends on August 28, the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order. Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based firm, is overseeing the demolition process.

The demolition of the towers, located in Sector 93A, was initially supposed to take place on May 22. The Supreme Court had on August 30 last year, directed the demolition of the towers Apex and Ceyane in Supertech’s Emerald Court for violating the minimum distance requirement between the two buildings.

According to reports, around 10,000 holes have been drilled from the basement to the top floors of the towers which will be charged with explosives, amounting to nearly 4,000 kilograms.

In the Supertech case, the technique of ‘implosion’ is being used in which the structure will collapse unto itself with the debris collecting in open space.

South Africa-based Jet Demolition, which is providing its expertise on the demolition process, is the same company which was responsible for the Bank of Lisbon demolition, hailed as one of the biggest projects with nearly 900 kg of explosives.

