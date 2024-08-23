Over 13 lakh government employees may lose salaries if..., check details here

Over 13 lakh government employees are on the verge of losing their salaries. In addition, their promotions may also be affected.

Over 13 lakh Uttar Pradesh government employees risk losing their salaries if they do not comply with an order of the Yogi Adityanath led-state government, which has directed them to declare their movable and immovable assets on a government portal.

As per the official order, the employees need to declare their assets on a portal named 'Manav Sampada', for which the deadline is August 31.

Non-compliance of the order will also affect promotions, the order stated.

As per a report by Dailyhunt, there are 17,88,429 government employees in Uttar Pradesh. Out of this, only 26% of the employees have disclosed their asset details.

The decision has been taken in order to ensure 'transparency and accountability'.

"This measure aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the government. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi", Dailyhunt has quoted UP minister Danish Azad Ansari as saying.

While the deadline has been extended multiple times in the past, the directives come as an ultimatum to those who have not provided their asset details yet.

Meanwhile, the opposition has hit out on the government, claiming that the Yogi government is on 'back foot'.

"Why did they not bring this in 2017? Now the Yogi Adityanath goverment is on back foot, that's why they are doing this. They have realised all their employees are corrupt", the newspaper quoted Samajwadi Party leader Ashutosh Verma as saying.

As per the government directives, it is compulsory for all categories of employees to disclose the details of their properties.