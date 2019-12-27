Over 125 crore residents have Aadhaar: Centre

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) achieved a new milestone in the Aadhaar project by having over 1.25 billion residents of India using the 12-digit unique identity, a statement by the Ministry of Electronics & IT stated.

The press release also stated that there is a rapid increase in AADHAAR being used as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar holders.

It further informed, "This is evident from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception."

Meanwhile, UIDAI recorded close to 331 crore successful Aadhaar updates to date and receives about 3-4 lakh Aadhaar updates request every day, according to the information provided by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.