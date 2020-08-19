Over 10,98,000 stranded Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: Civil Aviation Ministry

The Civil Aviation Ministry informed that the country is in the negotiation phase with countries including Australia, Italy, and Japan to form a bilateral air bubble arrangements for flight operations.

Over 10,98,000 Indians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic were repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6, Civil Aviation Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Over 10,98,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under Mission Vande Bharat since 6th May. This would not have been possible without the continued support of all stakeholders. Thank you!" the Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted.

Bringing Indians Home!



Over 10,98,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under Mission #VandeBharat since 6th May. This would not have been possible without the continued support of all stakeholders. Thank you!#IndiaFightsCoronavirus #IndiaFliesHigh #SabUdenSabJuden pic.twitter.com/Z2i3URRCuw — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) August 18, 2020

Moreover, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed that the country is in the negotiation phase with countries including Australia, Italy, and Japan to form a bilateral air bubble arrangements for flight operations.

"We continue to further strengthen the reach & scope of VBM (Vande Bharat Mission). Air travel arrangements are already in place with the USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar, and Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward and are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements," Puri tweeted.

India already has Transport Air Bubbles with US, France, UK & Germany, UAE, Qatar Maldives amidst COVID-19 pandemic. International air travel has been hit hard and counties like India have been focusing on the creation of air bubbles for safer travel and before normal air travel resumes.

Further, Indians holding any kind of valid visa can travel to the above-mentioned countries under the `Air Bubbles` agreement.

According to the earlier guidelines issued by the European Union, only those holding essential visas were allowed to travel abroad.