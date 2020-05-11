Over 1,000 Maharashtra cops tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 7 dead

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continues to rise rapidly, police personnel who are at the forefront of the fight have also been affected in huge numbers. So far, over 1000 cops have tested positive while seven have lost their lives to the disease in Maharashtra.

Not only this, but the cops in the state have also faced 207 incidents of attack as well in which 82 of them have been injured as they tried to enforce the lockdown measures. 747 people have been arrested in incidents related to attack on cops in the state.

In 24 hours from Sunday to Monday, 221 police personnel in Maharashtra tested coronavirus positive, taking the total number to 1007. Out of this, 113 have been discharged while 887 are undergoing treatment. Seven have succumbed to the disease.

According to the data provided by the state, 22,171 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far. On Sunday, 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 832.

Mumbai accounts for 13,739 cases and 508 fatalities.

This includes 77 inmates 26 staffers of Arthur Road Jail who have tested positive for the virus.

The 77 inmates have been shifted to a vacant building in Mahul in Chembur, while the 26 staffers are undergoing treatment at different places. All of them tested positive after coming in contact with an infected cook.