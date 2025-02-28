As many as 100 devotees from Haryana, who were stranded on an island near Janki Jhula in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, were safely rescued, Times of India reported.

Over 100 tourists from Haryana, who were stranded on an island near Janki Jhula in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, were safely rescued, Times of India reported. Due to a sudden rise in the level of Ganga water, the tourists were left stranded, seeking help.

As the situation became critical, panic spread among the tourists, prompting them to shout for help.

The water police officers, stationed near Janki Ghat, immediately swung into action. In no time, the police team organised a coordinated rescue operation with all required resources to ensure the smooth and safe evacuation of the stranded tourists.

Following a detailed rescue operation, they were brought back to mainland safely. As per the report, the officials later confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries.

Furthermore, authorities have urged the tourists to exercise caution while venturing near riverbanks. They have also been instructed not to access isolated areas.