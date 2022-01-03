Over 100 doctors in Kolkata test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

On Sunday, West Bengal recorded a total of 6,153 COVID-19 cases out of which 3,194 were accounted for Kolkata where over a hundred doctors in three different hospitals of Kolkata have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a senior health official.

At least 70 doctors of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, 24 medical practitioners of Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Shishu Sadan Hospital in Kalighat, and 12 of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology have tested positive for the infection, the official told PTI. "The doctors have been asked to go for institutional quarantine," he said.

Contact tracing has begun, and the process of clinical examination of everyone in the three hospitals has started, the official said.

The Mamata-Banerjee led government, issued lockdown like restrictions in West Bengal on January 2, 2022.

As per the new restrictions, a night curfew has been imposed wherein no individual or transport movement will be allowed from 10 pm to 5 am. Restaurants and bars have been ordered to operate at 50 per cent capacity and can remain open only till 10 pm.

Cinema halls and theatres will follow similar guidelines.

All flights from the UK have been temporarily suspended from January 3, 2022, and all other incoming international passengers will have to undergo a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test.

Cases in the capital city Kolkata have tripled over the past three days with the positivity rate rising to 12.5%. The positivity rate of the entire state has increased to 5.47%.