Over 100 artisans handcraft National Emblem atop new Parliament building, know details

(Image Source: IANS/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the National Emblem on top of the new Parliament building, the Central Vista project in the national capital New Delhi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh were also present at the occasion.

Over 100 artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country worked for over nine months to create the massive national emblem cast, officials said. The new Parliament building is scheduled for opening later this year during the Winter Session of Parliament. The new structure, triangular in shape will be a four-storey structure with a seating capacity of 1,224, at a cost of Rs 970 crore.

Read | PM Modi unveils national emblem on top of new Parliament building

The State Emblem of India is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Emperor Ashoka which is preserved in the Sarnath Museum. The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back to back on a circular abacus. The installation of the State Emblem of India, atop new Parliament building is made of high-purity bronze.

Some facts about the National Emblem

The 6.5-metre-high emblem is made of bronze and weighs 9,500 kg. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support it. It is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Emperor Ashoka which is preserved in the Sarnath Museum.

The weight of the supporting structure is 6500 kg. The national emblem is fully handcrafted by over 100 artisans from various parts of the country who tirelessly worked on the design, crafting and casting of the emblem for over nine months. It is made of high-purity bronze.

As per officials, the concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem has gone through eight different stages of preparation. This includes from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing. The wall thickness of the installation is 5 -7 mm.

The initial concept design was prepared by HCP of Ahmedabad. Then the clay and thermocol models were prepared by Sunil Deore of Deore & Associates, Aurangabad through Tata Projects Limited. Remaining processes were done in Jaipur and Delhi through specialised artisans, CPWD said.

Finally the statue is polished and breezed and ready with clear coat of protective polish and no paint to showcase the rich metal.

Some facts about Central Vista project

The new Parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres.

It will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage.

There will be a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

(With PTI Inputs)