Over 1 crore pledge support to awareness campaign started by Zee News on CAA

Amidst widespread protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Zee News' campaign to create awareness about the newly enacted law garnered support from more than 1 crore people.

Zee News started the campaign to dispel any misinformation or rumours about the act. The organisation urged its viewers to give a missed call on the number-7836800500 if they support the act.

Launched on last Saturday(December 21), the campaign received an overwhelming response. People have come out in huge numbers and registered their support for the citizenship law since its commencement.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

Following the enactment, some people took to streets to register their protest against the act. The protests, however, turned violent in several parts of the country with people vandalising public property and attacking policemen.

The critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighboring countries.