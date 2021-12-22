Outsourcing India: Adapting to a multi-source model

As a leading destination for the global outsourcing market, businesses throughout the world have come to rely on India to provide a wide range of outsourced services. Many factors have made India one of the most popular outsourcing destinations in the world. But arguably the most important is the country's highly skilled and educated workforce and its strong IT sector. When outsourcing to India, executives at some of the world's largest and leading firms understand what they're getting: a highly educated workforce that can handle a wide range of business processes, from enterprise data management to software development. As the outsourcing industry has grown, India has provided many business processes all under one roof or one source; a one-stop-shop if you will. "Outsourcing is shifting, however, as organisations move toward a multi-source model for specific functions to fill their outsourcing requirements. A few factors are driving this evolution of the market. As such, India stands ready to benefit from these changes but also faces some challenges," says Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, an award-winning outsourcing provider.

In the past, when an organisation decided to outsource a function, whether it was customer support or research and development work, that organisation likely went to a single source. In today's crowded outsourcing landscape, though, buyers are moving away from the model of using a single outsourcing provider for services and instead are dealing with multiple vendors in different locations. The benefits of the single-source model have always been the ability to negotiate price and having a simplified and singular source of program accountability. In this new era of outsourcing, however, offshore vendors in other countries have levelled the playing field in terms of pricing, so cost is becoming less of a factor than it previously was. With countries like the Philippinesgrowing their CX offerings, India faces new challenges in maintaining its dominant position in the outsourcing market. Essentially, outsourcing service buyers are becoming like the customers they serve; less likely to be devoted to a brand and more interested in a combination of low prices and excellent customer service.

This evolving landscape is changing how outsourcing to India works since the country has always provided an excellent pool of resources for a single-source model. India's large population and low labour cost have allowed the country to outcompete most other outsourcing destinations. Additionally, part of India's value proposition has also been the quality and skill of its workforce. Due to the vast and skilled labour pool, the country was able to position itself as an outsourcing destination where a buyer could go to one vendor, who offered an enormous menu of service options. However, this advantage is slowly being eroded as wages in India continue to increase, and other countries become more competitive. India is adapting to this multi-source model by becoming more specialised in the services it offers. “The country is the top destination for IT as well as KPO. India's challenge now will be to remain competitive in an industry where buyers can turn to several high-quality outsourcing destinations," says Ellspermann.

Moving forward, India will need to determine its best course of action to serve this new multi-source outsourcing model. It could be construed that the country has already made its decision in many ways. For example, related to contact centre outsourcing, all of India's major BPO companies have already set up operations in the Philippines. Industry-leading outsourcing providers, such as Tata Consulting Services, Wipro, and Infosys, to name a few, understood that the Philippines held some key competitive advantages over India on the voice-side of the business (especially for US-based service buyers). They were losing business to Philippine-based contact centres and decided to set up operations in the country.

"The Philippines has a very high rate of American-English proficiency as well as close cultural affinity with the US, which has helped the country grow its voice-based outsourcing business. The evolution to offering CX services has been a natural progression in the Philippines. Despite these changes in service buyers' preferences, outsourcing to India will remain a smart business decision for the foreseeable future. As outsourcing trends away from single-source models for specific critical functions, India can tap into its vast resource of talented labour and IT specialisation to provide multi-sourced solutions that emphasis more specialised customer experience," explains Ellspermann.

-Brand Desk Content