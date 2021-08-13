Outrage in Karnataka after Biryani Hotel uses saint's picture in poster

It is said that the sale of any product depends on the way it is promoted. However, sometimes, people make big mistakes with this. A similar case has come to light from Belagavi in Karnataka, where controversy erupted over the method adopted by a famous hotel for the promotion of biryani.

Niyaz Hotel, owner of several restaurants in the city, released posters on social media in which a Hindu saint was asking his devotees to offer them biryani instead of 'Balidan' (sacrifice). The poster also had the caption 'Guruji after tasting Niyaz.' The caption to the post on social media said, "Our Biryani to all other Biryanis-Aham Brahmasmi (I am divine)".

After the poster went viral, Hindu organizations were outraged and hotels across the city had to be closed because of the poster and police were deployed from Thursday evening to prevent any violence.

Hindu organizations were up in arms over the advertisement and they claimed that the hotel management has insulted Hindu saints and Hindu traditions. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal leaders met the Police Commissioner and submitted a memorandum against the hotel management.

They have urged strong action against the hotel management. Local BJP leaders gave a call to Hindus to come forward and register their protest. Sensing trouble, the police department closed down all hotels of the group and deployed policemen at the hotel premises.

Niyaz hotel management later took down the controversial poster and apologised for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

(With IANS inputs)