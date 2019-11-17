Outgoing CJI Ranjan Gogoi offers prayers at Tirumala Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh

Headlines

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress passes away at 82

PM Modi to attend National Handloom Day celebration in Delhi on Monday

NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh government in Manipur

Pakistan agrees to send its cricket team to India for ICC World Cup 2023

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet trains project expected to be operational by 2026: Check routes, stoppages, speed, travel time

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress passes away at 82

PM Modi to attend National Handloom Day celebration in Delhi on Monday

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress passes away at 82

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

HomeIndia

India

Outgoing CJI Ranjan Gogoi offers prayers at Tirumala Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh

Gogoi along with his family was accorded welcome on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple amidst chanting of vedic hymns by Veda pundits and melam band.

article-main
Latest News

DM Seshagiri

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 09:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is set to formally retire from his post on November 17 (today), accompanied by his wife Rupanjali Gogoi on Sunday offered prayers in the Hill Shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Gogoi along with his family was accorded welcome on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple amidst chanting of vedic hymns by Veda pundits and melam band.

In the sanctum sanctorum, he was explained about the importance of presiding deity and the jewels adorned to Lord Venkateswara. Later the Vedic scholar offered 'Veda Ashirvachanam' in Ranganayakula mandapam.

He first visited Tiruchanur Padmavathi Temple, then lord Varaha Swami then lord Venkateswara Swami yesterday and today (Sunday morning). TTD EO Sri Anil Kumar Singhal, Addl EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy, offered Teertha Prasadam of Lord Venkateswara to the top brass dignitary.

Earlier on November 15, the Bar Association organised a farewell ceremony for Ranjan Gogoi on his last working day.

CJI Gogoi sat with Chief Justice designate Sharad Arvind Bobde in Court 1, according to tradition, and issued notices in all the 10 cases listed in the Court on his last working day. He also thanked all the lawyers who addressed him in his honour.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who had held the post since October 3 2018, led several historic decisions during his tenure — including key judgments in highly-sensitive disputes like the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case, the 'Entry of women to Sabarimala Temple' row, and the Rafale deal controversy, and the Assam NRC dispute — to name a few.

CJI Gogoi's latest milestone was that on November 9, the five-judge Bench headed by him delivered the verdict in the much-debated Ayodhya dispute case.

Ranjan Gogoi was serving as the 46th Chief Justice of India, after succeeding 45th CJI Dipak Misra. On November 17, Gogoi will be succeeded by Judge Sharad Arvind Bobde.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 10 Superfoods to boost lactation

Mother-daughter duo dances their hearts out to 'Kaddu Katega', video is crazy viral

Jammu-Kashmir: Day 2 of intense encounter in Rajouri, heavy firing as police corners terrorist group

Vipul Amrutlal Shah ropes in Jackie Chan’s stunt choreographer Andy Long for Commando series

Viral video: Woman handles multiple snakes barehanded, leaves netizens bewildered

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE