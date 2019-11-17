Outgoing CJI Ranjan Gogoi offers prayers at Tirumala Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh

Gogoi along with his family was accorded welcome on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple amidst chanting of vedic hymns by Veda pundits and melam band.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is set to formally retire from his post on November 17 (today), accompanied by his wife Rupanjali Gogoi on Sunday offered prayers in the Hill Shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

In the sanctum sanctorum, he was explained about the importance of presiding deity and the jewels adorned to Lord Venkateswara. Later the Vedic scholar offered 'Veda Ashirvachanam' in Ranganayakula mandapam.

He first visited Tiruchanur Padmavathi Temple, then lord Varaha Swami then lord Venkateswara Swami yesterday and today (Sunday morning). TTD EO Sri Anil Kumar Singhal, Addl EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy, offered Teertha Prasadam of Lord Venkateswara to the top brass dignitary.

Earlier on November 15, the Bar Association organised a farewell ceremony for Ranjan Gogoi on his last working day.

CJI Gogoi sat with Chief Justice designate Sharad Arvind Bobde in Court 1, according to tradition, and issued notices in all the 10 cases listed in the Court on his last working day. He also thanked all the lawyers who addressed him in his honour.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who had held the post since October 3 2018, led several historic decisions during his tenure — including key judgments in highly-sensitive disputes like the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case, the 'Entry of women to Sabarimala Temple' row, and the Rafale deal controversy, and the Assam NRC dispute — to name a few.

CJI Gogoi's latest milestone was that on November 9, the five-judge Bench headed by him delivered the verdict in the much-debated Ayodhya dispute case.

Ranjan Gogoi was serving as the 46th Chief Justice of India, after succeeding 45th CJI Dipak Misra. On November 17, Gogoi will be succeeded by Judge Sharad Arvind Bobde.