Outgoing Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui recollects 'fond memories' about India

The outgoing Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui has said that he will be leaving India with a lot of fond memories.

"A lot of memories - fond and friendly memories," Luo said while speaking to DNA.

He added, "This is not my first time to India, but the second. I will miss the food. There are a lot of similarities between India and China historically."

Luo Zhaohui, who has been promoted to the rank of vice minister, will be going back to Bejing.

He was the Chinese envoy to India for 2 years, 8 months and played a key role in lowering down temperatures in the aftermath of the Doklam crisis in 2017. The crisis saw a standoff between the Indian and the Chinese armies on the Bhutanese territory of Doklam on which Beijing sought to build a road.

Later, the Wuhan summit between the Indian and the Chinese leaders saw a reset of ties between the two countries. Last year saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting four times, starting with Wuhan, followed by meet on the sidelines of SCO, BRICS & G20.

They are likely to meet again on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan.