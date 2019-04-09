Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Outer Manipur, one of the two Lok Sabha seats from Manipur is going to polls on 11th April. Comprising of 28 assembly segments, Outer Manipur is reserved for ST candidates.

BJP's Houlim Shokhopao aka Benjamin Mate, K James of Congress, NCP's Angam Karoung Kom of NCP, National People's Party's Thangminlien Kipgen and Naga Peoples Front's Lorho S Pfoze are some of the major party candidates in fray for the Outer Manipur seat.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh is confident that the party will be winning both the seats. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have hailed the achievement of the Centre and state government for development of Manipur in campaign trail.

While Shah highlighted that the state is now blockade free, Modi pointed out how Mudra loans have been received by youth of the state and how law for bamboo cultivation has been changed. Interestingly, PM Modi rallied against Congress manifesto in Maniput and said it was blowing the trumpet for Pakistan. The opposition would hope that controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill would channelise popular opinion against BJP. Outer Manipur has been a traditional bastion of Congres with party winning the seat many times over. In the last two elections also, Congress has won Outer Manipur.

This time though they have changed candidate and has dropped two-time sitting MP Thangso Baite.Entrepreneur K James is their nominee who will fight against BJP state vice-President Mate. The opposition has alleged that BJP candidate Mate has links with insurgents. Former minister Kipgen, contesting from NPP is expected to give a good fight to Congress and BJP candidates.

There are over 9 lakh eligible voters who will decide the face of candidates in Outer Manipur.