India

Out on parole for son's wedding, Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 6-week bail over health

A day after he walked out of jail for three days to attend his son's wedding, former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday secured bail for six weeks on health grounds.

Latest News

Vithika Salomi

Updated: May 12, 2018, 05:00 AM IST

A day after he walked out of jail for three days to attend his son's wedding, former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday secured bail for six weeks on health grounds.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of Jharkhand High Court granted the bail after Lalu's counsel said the politician suffered from kidney and heart ailments. The judge said life was important for any person whether he was a convict or a common citizen.

"As he was convicted and sentenced in three cases, the court allowed the provisional bail through a common order, which would apply for all the cases," said Lalu's counsel Prabhat Kumar.

The RJD chief was in jail since December 23 following his conviction in cases related to the Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam. During this period, he was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for nearly two months.

Lalu reached his Patna home on Thursday for his elder son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of ex-CM Daroga Rai. Sources said Lalu will have to return to Ranchi to complete the paperwork after his parole expires, for his bail to come into effect.

The single bench of Justice Singh also dismissed the contempt notices against Lalu's younger son and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, few RJD leaders, and Congress's Manish Tewari. A special CBI court had issued the notices over "statements made by them against the court's decision" following Lalu's December 23 conviction.

The one-and-a-half month bail along with dismissal of contempt notice, is being seen as a "victory of justice" by the RJD leaders. "This is just the beginning of relief which is due to our leader. We have full faith in the judiciary," RJD MP Manoj Jha told reporters in Patna.

Meanwhile, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev called on Lalu. He advised the politician to take up Yoga to keep himself healthy. Ramdev is also likely to attend Tej Pratap's wedding on Saturday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia, and sister Priyanka Vadra are likely to attend the wedding ceremony of Lalu's son, said sources.

With Agency inputs

