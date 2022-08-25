Out on bail, BJP's Raja Singh arrested against hours after releasing video on KTR

Raja Singh - File Photo

Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was on Thursday arrested again from his Hyderabad residence hours after being issued two notices by the Hyderabad Police over his remarks made in April this year against Prophet.

The Goshamahal MLA was granted bail by a local court on Wednesday evening, hours after he was arrested from his residence.

Singh had allegedly made the remarks against the Prophet while speaking at an event to celebrate Ramnavami. Cases were registered at Shajinayathganj and Mangalghat police stations.

The fresh arrest came hours after Raja Singh released a new video about “communal atmosphere” despite an embargo by the court. "Police in Telangana are puppets in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi," he said in the video shared hours before his arrest.