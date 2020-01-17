Out on bail, Bhim Army chief defies court order, visits Jama Masjid to join anti-CAA protests

Defying court's orders not to participate in any anti-CAA protest, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited Jama Masjid on Friday, just one day after he was released on bail.

Azad gathered with his supporters outside the Jama Masjid in the national capital to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I am here to visit Ravidas temple, then I will go to a gurudwara and a church and later to Jama Masjid at 1 pm. The purpose is to mark protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC and also to tell people that such black laws cannot be imposed on us," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He further said, "peaceful protest is our strength. People from all religions who support us should join us in great number to prove it to the govt that these protests are not led by Muslims alone."

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, saying that he cannot visit Delhi for next four weeks and will have to mark his presence with Saharanpur Police in Uttar Pradesh every Saturday for the next four weeks.

The court also allowed him to visit religious places but not join the CAA protests.

The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court. His outfit, Bhim Army, had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship Amendment Act, despite not having permission.

Ordering him to not stay in Delhi for the next four weeks due to impending assembly elections, judge Kamini Lau said, "I want no interference in elections."