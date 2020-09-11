Our students must lead with 21st century skills: PM Modi at conclave on NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) will sow the seeds for starting a new era and will give a new direction to the 21st century.

Addressing students at the School Education Conclave, PM Modi talked about the changes the NEP 2020 will bring. “The New education policy will sow the seeds for starting a new era, will give new direction to 21st century India," he said.

"The National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together," the prime minister said.

"NEP 2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4-5 years. Still, the work is not complete. It’s just the beginning. The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation," Modi added.

Stressing that pre-school is the first outside experience for children, Modi said that the focus should be on fun-learning, activity-based learning and discovery-based learning.

The PM also underlined the need for 21st century skills in students.

"We have to lead our student with 21st century skills. These 21st century skills will be - Critical Thinking, Creativity, Collaboration, Curiosity and Communication," he said.